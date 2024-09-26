Kent County Veterans Services has ArtPrize exhibits, Veterans Day Parade, & more

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Veterans have so many gifts to share that come with their experience, and there's a chance to take in beautiful art while supporting those who have served. Check out the exhibits artistic veterans have on display for ArtPrize, or there are other ways to show support to veterans in West Michigan through Kent County Veterans Services.

Reginald Farrior, an accredited Veterans Services officer with Kent County Veterans Services, joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about the veteran art pieces at Veterans Memorial Park, Operation Green Light, the upcoming Veterans Day Parade, and more.

ArtPrize is going through the end of the week! 27 veteran pieces are in Veterans Memorial Park, which is made possible with grant funds from the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency.

Operation Green Light is also taking place on November 4-11. Kent County Businesses and Homes are asked to light up their porches to show continued support for veterans.

Then mark the calendars for the Veterans Day Parade put on by the United Veterans Council of Kent County. The parade takes place November 11 at 7 p.m. in downtown Grand Rapids. The exact route will be released closer to the parade date.

Kent County Veterans Services is located at 836 Fuller Ave NE, Grand Rapids. To learn more about the events and resources they have to offer, visit accesskent.com/departments/VeteransServices or call (616) 632-5722.

