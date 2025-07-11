Kalamazoo Institute of Art: FREE admission in July!

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts turns 101 years old in 2025, and as part of the milestone celebration, the museum is offering free admission throughout the month of July.

In addition, the museum will have extended hours on Thursdays until 8 P.M.

Free July comes at a perfect time, where the latest exhibit, Ink Rhapsody: The Art of Lingna Masters in Hong Kong, is set to debut July 12 and runs through October 26, 2025.

Ink Rhapsody is a collaboration between the KIA and the Asian Art Museum in San Fransisco. It consists of Chinese paintings in two sections - the first exploring the art of Yang Shanshen and his teacher Gao Jianfu, and the second showing the subjects and styles of other Lingnan artists.

Todd spoke with KIA's Director of Curatorial Affairs, Rehema C. Barber via Zoom to discuss the exhibit.

Visit the museum at 314 Park Street in Kalamazoo! You can also visit kiarts.org for more information.

