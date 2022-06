Those living around the Kalamazoo area know it well. Jungle Joe's Family Fun center has been a staple for families looking for some entertainment. Located in Portage, Jungle Joe's offers an 18-hole mini golf course, seven huge inflatables and an indoor arcade, and more.

Their birthday parties come with a party planner who will help set up, celebrate, and clean up, too! Learn more about them in the video above and book your next party here.