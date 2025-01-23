JuJu's Ice Cream caters events with mobile ice cream shop

Tired of chasing down the ice cream truck? Let one drive to you!

JuJu's Ice Cream is a locally owned and operated ice cream catering company that brings the party right to you, serving up smiles and delicious frozen treats. Whether it's a birthday bash, wedding reception, corporate gathering, or neighborhood block party, JuJu's Ice Cream adds a touch of fun and nostalgia to any occasion.

The company offers a variety of customizable options to suit your needs, from classic to trendy. Their menu boasts a wide selection of flavors, toppings, and even dairy-free options, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy. With friendly service and a commitment to quality, JuJu's Ice Cream is the perfect way to make your next event extra special. Have them scoop up some fun for you! You can follow them on Facebook for more info.

