An estimated 3 million people in the United States suffer from ulcerative colitis and/or Crohn's Disease. Take Steps West Michigan wants to help researchers find a cure. This Saturday is one of their biggest days as the Take Steps West Michigan fundraising walk will take place at Millennium Park. The public is invited to this free and open event with a short 1.6 mile walk to commemorate those affected by the diseases. Food, drinks, and a lot of fun are on tap for the day. Learn more by watching our segment or you can head over to their Facebook Event Page.
Join Take Steps West Michigan walk to find cure for Crohn's and Ulcerative Colitis
Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:49:27-04
