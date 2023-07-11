Java Jam 2023 fundraiser for Kenzie's Be Cafe takes place July 13

Everyone has a gift to share, and Kenzie's Be provides plenty of love with its lattes, along with meaningful employment and opportunity. Kenzie's Be Cafe in Grand Haven is a place where everyone can come together to find acceptance, inclusion, and purpose.

To help fund their mission and spread the word about the cafe, Kenzie's Be is hosting a concert fundraiser, Java Jam, on July 13. Featured artists include Esau and Electric Red.

Tickets cost $15, and sponsorships start at $200. All proceeds will benefit Kenzie's Be.

The concert will take place at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium from 5 to 9 p.m.

To learn more, visit kenziesbecafe.org.