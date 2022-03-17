Immerse yourself in a Van Gogh painting at a brand new exhibit coming to Grand Rapids

Stand inside the artwork of post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh in an all-new immersive experience coming to DeVos Place.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, guests will be able to walk through more than 300 iconic masterpieces, including “The Starry Night,” “Sunflowers,” and ‘Café Terrace at Night,” as well many revealing self-portraits.

Through the use of cutting-edge 3D projection technology and music to illuminate all of his work, guests can experience the artist with all their senses.

The exhibit will be open June 14 – July 9. Prices start at $32.99 for adults and $23.99 for children ages 5-15, plus ticketing fees.

Tickets will be on-sale at vangoghgrandrapids.com.