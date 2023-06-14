Hushpuppies and Free Mom Hugs hosting Pride Month event at Studio Park

Hushpuppies Shoes has partnered with the nonprofit Free Mom Hugs to bring a special event celebrating the LGBTQIA+ communities in and around West Michigan. The event will be held at the piazza in front of Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids on Friday, June 16.

Check out this year's Charlie Pride sneaker, grab some tasty food and adult beverages, and hear from Sara Cunningham, the founder of Free Mom Hugs. It all happens on the eve of the Grand Rapids Pride Festival held at Calder Plaza on June 17.