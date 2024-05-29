How to identify signs of a stroke, and why it's crucial to seek help immediately

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is National Stroke Awareness Month. Being the number two cause of death and disability, about 17 million people worldwide will have a stroke this year. However, every stroke is unique, so it's important to know what it may look like and what to do when it happens.

Dr. Jeffrey Fletcher, a neurologist at the University of Michigan Health-West, shares the signs that indicate a stroke and why immediate action is crucial to save a life.

If you observe any signs of a stroke, it's crucial to call 911 immediately. Inform emergency responders that you suspect a stroke. In the first minutes of a stroke, you lose 3-4 days of healthy life. In the first hour, you lose 3-4 years of healthy life.

UM Health-West, a certified Comprehensive Stroke Center, offers round-the-clock advanced stroke care with a team of specialized doctors. We provide immediate treatment, including clot-busting medication, and extensive rehabilitation services to help stroke survivors regain their quality of life.

UM Health-West's center is equipped to treat both ischemic and hemorrhagic strokes using the latest techniques, including clot-busting medications and minimally invasive surgery. Early treatment can prevent further brain damage and improve outcomes.

UM Health-West offers a full range of rehabilitation services, including physical, speech, and occupational therapy, to help stroke survivors regain independence. Our multidisciplinary team works closely with patients to address common post-stroke issues such as difficulty walking, speaking, swallowing, and more.

Learn more by visiting UofMHealthWest.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok