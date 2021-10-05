How to declutter like a mother with Allie Casazza

Allie Casazza made national headlines when she purged her house in the middle of the night and threw away most of her kids’ toys. She had three kids under the age of three and was exhausted by motherhood and all the stuff that came with it. The toys, clothes, books, craft projects were overwhelming. After realizing that she was spending her time managing all the stuff in her life, instead of enjoying time with her family, she purged her house, her schedule and her to do list of excess clutter. She simplified everything and found space to breathe and find joy in motherhood.

Now the author of Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Life, Casazza shares her own struggle as a young mom and how the path she carved brought her and her family greater contentment and more abundant living. Combining humor and a lighthearted kick-in-the pants, Declutter Like a Mother will motivate readers to start taking action. She is giving readers the gift of less of what doesn’t matter for the sake of more of what does matter.

Listen to hear how she walks you through the process, how to get your kids involved and why you should start with the bathroom.

To get Casazza’s book, you can go to alliecasazza.com

