Home Sweet Home: Decks, roofing, siding and more at Green Shield Home Improvement

If each year, as the weather warms up, you are reminded that you still haven't pulled the trigger on building that deck for your home, you don't have to keep waiting. Green Shield Home Improvement can get you the best for less with their in-house labor and wholesale pricing. And they don't just build decks. If you're in the market for roofing or siding, they can help there, too.

They are located at 4386 Airwest Drive SE in Kentwood. You can reach them at 616-682-7428 or online at gshimprovement.com

Sponsored by Green Shield Home Improvement