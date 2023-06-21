Holland Hospital unveils new Boven Birth Center

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Having a baby is a life-changing event that comes with a range of emotions and can be incredibly overwhelming. So, where a mom chooses to deliver that baby is a big deal. The Holland Hospital Boven Birth Center started renovations before COVID and are happy to present the big reveal to the community.

The new rooms and private, comfortable and offer the little things, like white noise built in, to let families focus on their new addition. But other changes really focused on technology, expansion and convenience for patients. There are now four triage rooms, eight labor and delivery rooms, and 21 post-partum rooms. The floor also has two surgical recovery rooms.

This month, the birth center is getting new wireless fetal monitors to give patients more ease and comfort without being connected to wires during labor. Medical staff also has access to new vitals machines and new IV pumps. But the personal service and quality care hasn’t changed at all. There are still lots of resources available to new moms, like lactation specialists, community support groups, parent advocates and more.

The Holland Hospital is hosting an open house and tour for anyone who wants to see the new and improved Boven Birth Center. It is Monday, June 26 from 4:00-7:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to tour, ask questions, enjoy refreshments and enter fun giveaways.

To learn more, visit hollandhospital.org.