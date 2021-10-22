Holland Hospital hosting special video events for men and women

Holland Hospital knows that mentally and physically the past year has been a challenge, leading some to being more isolated, changing our routines, exercising less and more.

They have created the Men's & Women's Video events featuring 12 health experts with practical tips on restoring brain and body balance.

The Men's Health Video event will feature the latest info on health topics ranging from mental fitness, preparation, nutrition, screenings, testosterone and physical health.

The Women's Health Video event will include honest conversation on intimacy and relationships, sleep, the latest cosmetic treatments, pelvic floor health and reducing anxiety.

You can watch one or both of the free virtual events now, complete the surveys by Nov. 12 and enter for prizes.

Find out more details regarding Holland Hospital and this event, by going to hollandhospital.org/virtualevent