Holland Hospital extends care with new Hudsonville location

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Access to quality healthcare is essential and Holland Hospital is taking a significant step in addressing the growing need for primary care services in West Michigan. With the opening of their new facility in Hudsonville, they are bringing comprehensive care closer to home for residents of this rapidly expanding community.

The new Holland Hospital facility is a state-of-the-art building designed with patient comfort and convenience in mind. It also offers a comprehensive range of services, including primary care for all ages, laboratory services, radiology (including mammography), and even an on-site pharmacy.

The nationwide shortage of primary care providers has made it increasingly challenging for individuals to find doctors who can provide ongoing, personalized care. By establishing this new facility in Hudsonville, Holland Hospital is demonstrating its commitment to serving the healthcare needs of the community. With a focus on patient-centered care and a commitment to excellence, Holland Hospital's new facility is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of local residents for years to come.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok