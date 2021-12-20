Holiday Delights, Day 7: Double-Chocolate Peppermint Bark

We have teamed up with our friends at Family Fare to bring you some delicious holiday recipes that your family will surely enjoy. In Day 7 of our Holiday Delights series, we present:

Double-Chocolate Peppermint Bark

Prep: 25 minutes plus chilling

Cook: 5 minutes

Makes: about 37 (2-inch square) pieces

· 1 bag (12 oz.) Our Family® Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chips

· 1 bag (12 oz.) Our Family® White Baking Chips

· 2 tsp. Our Family® Vegetable Oil

· ½ cup coarsely broken candy canes or peppermint hard candies (about 4 oz.)

1. Line 10 x 15-inch jelly roll pan with aluminum foil. In small saucepan, heat semisweet chocolate chips over low heat 4 to 5 minutes or just until most chips are melted, stirring frequently with heatproof rubber spatula. Remove pan from heat

and continue stirring until all chips are melted.

2. At same time, in separate small saucepan, heat white chocolate chips and vegetable oil over low heat 4 to 5 minutes or just until most chips are melted, stirring frequently with rubber spatula. Remove pan from heat and continue stirring

until all chips are melted.

3. Pour melted semisweet chocolate over foil in prepared baking pan. With rubber spatula, evenly spread melted chocolate to edges of baking pan.

4. Pour melted white chocolate lengthwise over center of semisweet chocolate layer. With tip of rubber spatula, gently swirl white chocolate into layer of semisweet chocolate.

5. Evenly sprinkle candy pieces over top of chocolate layers. Tap pan on work surface to remove any air bubbles. Refrigerate at least 45 minutes. Peel off foil, then break into large pieces. Store bark in airtight container in refrigerator for up to 2 weeks.