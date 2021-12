Wow your family and friends with this sweet treat, thanks to our friends at Family Fare.

Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

1 3⁄4 cups Our Family® All-Purpose Flour

3⁄4 tsp. Our Family® Baking Soda

1 cup packed Our Family® Light Brown Sugar

3⁄4 cup Our Family® Butter (1 1⁄2 sticks), softened

1⁄2 cup Our Family® Granulated Sugar

1⁄4 cup Our Family® Unsweetened Cocoa Powder

3⁄4 tsp. Our Family® Salt