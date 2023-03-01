HIS Dance Academy presents "ROYAL"

HIS Dance Academy is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and they're recognizing this huge milestone with its production of "ROYAL."

HIS Dance Academy is a faith-based dance studio guiding young people from toddlers to teens in either recreational or pre-professional classes, developing confidence in a positive and safe environment.

"ROYALS" will take place on March 11 at Grand Rapids Christian High DeVos Center for Arts and Worship, with performances at 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Advanced ticket purchases range from $10-$15 and $15-$18 at the door.

Tickets are available online at hisdance.org or by phone at 616-574-5600.

Be sure to watch the video above to get a sneak peek at the performance!