Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

HIS Dance Academy presents "ROYAL"

In celebration of the dance studio's 20th anniversary
Posted at 10:59 AM, Mar 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-01 11:07:12-05

HIS Dance Academy is celebrating its 20th anniversary, and they're recognizing this huge milestone with its production of "ROYAL."

HIS Dance Academy is a faith-based dance studio guiding young people from toddlers to teens in either recreational or pre-professional classes, developing confidence in a positive and safe environment.

"ROYALS" will take place on March 11 at Grand Rapids Christian High DeVos Center for Arts and Worship, with performances at 1 and 4:30 p.m.

Advanced ticket purchases range from $10-$15 and $15-$18 at the door.

Tickets are available online at hisdance.org or by phone at 616-574-5600.

Be sure to watch the video above to get a sneak peek at the performance!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Noah Right Rail Promo 960x720.png

Weather