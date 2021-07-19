That school bell will be ringing in no time and so many kids in West Michigan can get the supplies they need, when we all help Heart of West Michigan United Way stuff the bus!

Now through August 12, everything from backpacks, notebooks, crayons, pencils, paper, markers, calculators and more, will be collected at the public donation site, United Way Center, 118 Commerce Ave SW, Grand

Rapids or at various collections sites throughout the area. To find out more about where those are, to make a donation through the online option or to become a donation site, please visit hwmuw.org

More than 5,500 students of all ages benefit across Kent County. There are 12 schools across six districts, receiving items.