Greenville resident Tyler Merren returns home after competing in the Paralympics for goalball

Merrn shares stories about his experience competing for Team USA, and what he's doing next.
In 2023, the Fox 17 Morning Mix interviewed Greenville resident Tyler Merren, a man who attempted to qualify for the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris for Goalball. Now, he's back in Michigan after competing in Paris for Team USA, and joined the Fox 17 Morning Mix to talk about his experience competing in the Paralympics.

Goalball is a game specifically designed for the visually blind or visually impaired. The object of the game is to roll a basketball-sized ball with bells inside over the opponent’s goal line. Opponents listen for the oncoming ball and attempt to block it with their bodies. Once they can stop the ball and take control of it, they become the offensive team.

Learn more about goalball by visiting usaba.org/clubs-sports/goalball.

