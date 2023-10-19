Meet Tyler Merren; Greenville man competing for a spot in the Paralympic Games

The Paralympic Games are headed to Paris in 2024, and for those looking to purchase their ticket for those games, the 2023 Parapan American Games represents the last show to qualify. One of those vying for the chance is a four-time Paralympian from Greenville, Michigan, Tyler Merren.

Merren will be part of the United States Men's Goalball team. Goalball is played exclusively by athletes who are blind or vision impaired. The object of the game is to throw a ball past the opponents and into their net to score points. Players stay on their hands and knees to defend their net and score against their opponents.

The United States will send an experienced roster of athletes to the November event in Santiago, Chile. Nine Paralympians are among the 12 athletes selected for the U.S. teams, including seven Paralympic medalists.

The goalball competition at the 2023 Parapan Am Games will be held at the Centro de Deportes Paralímpicos from Nov. 18-24.