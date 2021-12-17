Grand Rapids Public Museum entertaining families with Snowflake Break

Snowflake Break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is a great time for family fun!

Explore 3 floors of exhibits with holiday displays including Historic Grand Rapids Made from Lego bricks, 15 Santas from around the world, 12 whimsical elves hidden throughout the Museum and giant games all a part of General admission

Visit Bats: Masters of the Night at no additional charge, and explore the ultimate sci-fi experience in the POPnology exhibit - both closing soon.

For a limited time, the Chaffee Planetarium is showing "Let It Snow!" a holiday planetarium show twice a day

Snowflake Break Camps are available now to register your kids to keep the fun and learning going while on break from school. First through 6th graders can register for Lego, space, holiday tradition and animal habitat camp experiences.

To learn more, visit grpm.org