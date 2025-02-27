Grand Rapids Music Scene Celebrates 25 Years of the WYCE Jammies Awards

It's time once more to jam at the Jammies! You can celebrate the best of Grand Rapids' music scene as the 25th annual Jammies Awards are back this Sunday, March 2nd, at The Intersection.

For the first time in the event's history, tickets are required for entry, so make sure to snag yours before they're gone. Tickets are only $10 and offers the chance to catch 18 different acts.

The Jammies recognize local musicians across a variety of genres, with nominees chosen by a combination of fan votes and industry professionals. This year's nominees include some familiar names like Michigander, The Legal Immigrants, and Lipstick Jodi in the Best Rock Artist category, as well as rising stars like The River Rogues, Public Access, and Melophobix vying for Best New Artist.

Beyond the awards themselves, the Jammies are known for their incredible live performances. This year's lineup promises to be no different, with a mix of established and emerging artists taking the stage throughout the night. So, whether you're a longtime supporter of the Grand Rapids music scene or just discovering its vibrant energy, the 25th Jammies Awards are an event you won't want to miss. Grab your tickets, support your favorite local musicians, and get ready for a night of unforgettable music!

Learn more by visiting wyce.org.