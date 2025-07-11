Grand Rapids hosting Hartford Nationals Adaptive Sports events

West Michigan has been chosen as the site to host an amazing event from Move United and the West Michigan Sports Commission. The Hartford Nationals start today!

Move United is an affiliate of the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee. They lead the athletic field in ensuring that sports and recreation are accessible to everyone, regardless of their disability.

The organization has chosen Grand Rapids as the host site for The Hartford Nationals in 2025 and 2026. This year marks 68 years of being the largest and longest-running national sport championship event for athletes with a physical or intellectual disability, or visual impairment.

The Hartford Nationals will feature events from July 11 through 17 at six different venues across Grand Rapids, including:



Calvin University’s Gainey Athletic Facility (opening ceremony, track & field)

Calvin University’s Venema Aquatic Center (swimming)

Mary Free Bed YMCA (archery and para powerlifting)

Millennium Park (paratriathlon)

MSA Woodland (boccia, shooting, opening and closing ceremonies)

MVP Athletic Club – Crahen (tennis)

Events will run daily starting as early as 7:30 P.M. and lasting as late as 8 P.M. A full schedule is available online to those looking to attend, where admission is free as a spectator.

A handful of Paralympic athletes will be in attendance at the events, and The Hartford will surprise a group of four atheletes with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment. One athlete nominated by their peers will also receive The Hartford's Human Achievement Award, recognizing their exemplary spirit of the adaptive sports movement, including a $2,500 grant to support their training and travel expenses.

Glenn Merry, CEO of Move United and Mike Guswiler, President of the West Michigan Sports Commission, visited the Morning Mix to discuss the impact of adaptive sports and events such as The Hartford Nationals that benefit para atheletes.

Visit moveunitedsport.org for more information.

