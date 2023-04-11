Grand Rapids Gymnastics

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of FOX 17.

If you have a preschooler who needs to get their "wiggles" out there's a great option with GR Gymnastics BumbleBee program. This clever alternative to a typical preschool combines learning with motion. So the kiddos are still exposed to numbers, letters, colors, stories and more all while stretching, bouncing on trampolines, or conquering obstacle courses to help with their mobility and strength. They also learn important school ready social skills like sticking to a task and taking turns.

GR Gymnastics offers these camps, for kids ages 3-5, on weekdays in both the fall and winter/spring. They also offer Ninja camps, summer camps, a trampoline academy, and more!

Get all of the information you need including registration window times and cost at the GR Gymnastics website.

