Grand Rapids Civic Theatre reveals 2024-25 season lineup

Posted at 11:44 AM, Mar 06, 2024
The Grand Rapids Civic Theater announced its 2024-25 season lineup, and there are so many fantastic shows coming to the Grand Rapids stage. From classic Broadway shows to the unfamiliar, there is a show catered to everyone.

  • Sept. 13 - Oct. 6: "The Rocky Horror Show"
  • Oct. 17-19: "A Year With Frog and Toad"
  • Nov. 15-Dec. 15: "Cats"
  • Jan. 17 - Feb. 2: "The 39 Steps"
  • Feb. 28 - Mar. 16 - "Disney's Camp Rock The Musical"
  • Apr. 18 - May 4: "The Color Purple"
  • To Be Announced: "Ten For All"
  • June 6-29: "Waitress"

To purchase season passes with Early Access, visit grct.org/season24-25 or call (616) 222-6650.

