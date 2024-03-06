Grand Rapids Civic Theatre reveals 2024-25 season lineup

The Grand Rapids Civic Theater announced its 2024-25 season lineup, and there are so many fantastic shows coming to the Grand Rapids stage. From classic Broadway shows to the unfamiliar, there is a show catered to everyone.

Sept. 13 - Oct. 6: "The Rocky Horror Show"



Oct. 17-19: "A Year With Frog and Toad"



Nov. 15-Dec. 15: "Cats"



Jan. 17 - Feb. 2: "The 39 Steps"



Feb. 28 - Mar. 16 - "Disney's Camp Rock The Musical"



Apr. 18 - May 4: "The Color Purple"



To Be Announced: "Ten For All"



June 6-29: "Waitress"

To purchase season passes with Early Access, visit grct.org/season24-25 or call (616) 222-6650.