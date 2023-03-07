Grand Rapids Ballet School's Youth Company presents, "The Wizard of Oz"

Yellow brick roads, emerald cities, and ruby slippers await those who see the upcoming production of "The Wizard of Oz" presented by the Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company.

The hour-and-a-half-long ballet is ideal for all Munchkins, young and old! The ballet follows the story of the original book “The Wonderful Wizard of OZ," following Dorthy as she travels to the land of Oz, meets friends, and fights the Wicket Witch of the West.

The GRBS Junior Company is comprised of 52 students who attend Grand Rapids Ballet School between the ages of 10 and 19. Being part of the Junior Company allows them to perform in their own productions alongside Grand Rapids Ballet’s professional dancers.

GRBS Junior Company is also hosting the Dorothy & Friends’ Tea Party, a unique and memorable event, on Sunday, March 12, at The Rutledge on Ionia. Families can join us as we enter the world of Oz and make themed crafts, pose for the photo booth, and meet & greet with characters from the Wizard of Oz.

The Grand Rapids Ballet School's Junior Company production of "The Wizard of Oz" runs from March 10-12 and 18-19 at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre.

Purchase tickets and learn more at grballet.com.

This segment is sponsored by the Grand Rapids Ballet.