GRAM hosting playful fundraiser for the whole family

The Grand Rapids Art Museum is an amazing place to take the whole family and they're hosting a fundraiser to showcase that fact.

Get ready for a day of imagination and fun at the "GRAM Fam Plays Pretend" event this Saturday at the Grand Rapids Art Museum!

Dress up in your fanciest attire and get ready for an evening of art, music, and play.

Explore Imagination Stations throughout the galleries, build amazing creations with LEGOs, dance the night away with a DJ and Teknique Street Dance Academy, and enjoy live music from Strike Percussion Ensemble. Kids can even try their hand at mask or hat making in the art studio and cake decorating with Nothing Bundt Cakes.

There will be food as well! Enjoy a kid-friendly mac and cheese bar from Candied Yam, alongside desserts and snacks. Grownups can indulge in a selection of wine and beer from GRAM's new Untitled Café. Tickets cost $15 for members and $20 for the general public. Kids 2 and under are free. Tickets include museum admission, buffet dinner, and all activities.

