Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

GR Lit Fest: Ignite your passion for reading at this new event in June!

Posted

Book lovers, aspiring writers, and literary enthusiasts are set to ignite Grand Rapids with the very first GR Lit Fest - a free, seven-day literary and book festival designed to celebrate authors, readers, and the vibrant local literary community.

Running from June 16-22, this exciting new event will take place at multiple locations throughout Grand Rapids, bringing together indie bookstores and literary venues to offer a diverse array of bookish activities. The festival aims to provide a welcoming platform for all who cherish the written word, featuring Michigan-based authors, engaging discussion panels, reader gatherings, book signings, and a comprehensive book fair.

The festival's packed schedule includes events for all ages and interests, from a Kickoff Event & K-12 Book Fair and "This Book is Banned" author talks, to Poetry in the Park, Kids' Story Hours, and panels covering Fantasy & Sci-Fi, Mystery, Horror & Thriller, and more.

For a full schedule and more information, visit the official GR Lit Fest website.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise