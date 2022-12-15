Goofy and impractical holiday gift ideas

Tis the season for those wild and wacky gift ideas. Here's a list perfect for those looking for a unique gift idea.

Lucky Voice Karaoke Kit- $60 on Amazon

You could buy a big, bulky karaoke machine for your house, or you could take it anywhere with the lucky voice karaoke kit. This small, compact design packs a lot of punch and turns any laptop, pc, or tv into a professional karaoke machine. In the kit, you get a microphone and a mixer that you can connect to a pair of speakers or your computer. It also comes with all of the cables you'll need to connect. There's even a second port for an additional microphone for those power duets. And you don't have to store a bunch of songs. You can stream tracks from the lucky voice website which has thousands of tracks available. You can search that database by artists, titles, and even set up a playlist of your own. You'll have to pay a monthly fee to keep that library after the first month, or you can use it without and just stream the music you already have. You can put effects on your voice like echo, chorus, and more.

Jingle Rolls- $30

The folks at Bim Bam Boo want to wish you a wipe Christmas. No, that wasn't a mistake, a wipe Christmas. It's time for some tree-free toilet paper.

If you've got an environmentally conscious person on your list, or maybe you want them to be more green, this decorative Jingle Roll package is a great introduction to bamboo-based toiletries. The bamboo formula provides naturally plant-based, anti-microbial support where you need it most. Bamboo only takes two years to grow to maturity versus 30 years for a tree. The natural anti-bacterial properties in bamboo mean less chemical processing.

But how does it feel and work? It's PH neutral so say goodbye to bad bacteria and those odors they cause. The long fiber construction is sturdy for zero leave-behinds and it's hypoallergenic for those with tender behinds. The Jingle Rolls cost $30 for six rolls but you can get a box of 24 rolls for $28 a month with a subscription.

Barsys Smart Coaster and Mixer- $149

The mix of technology and cocktails keeps going with a new product from Barsys. This coaster is much more than that. Beyond it lighting up, we'll get to that in a bit, it's also a scale. When combined with the app, you have access to hundreds of cocktail recipes and the tool to get the perfect mix.

Banana Phone- $40 on Amazon

This next item many may find appealing. Phones can sometimes be seen as status symbols, with the latest and greatest gadgets. But this phone is just that, a phone. But it's also a banana. That's it.

Well, maybe not everything. You see for every one of these banana phones sold, a portion of the profits goes to Gearing Up For Gorillas an organization dedicated that focusing 100% on the conservation of the rare mountain gorilla in eastern congo. Retails for $40 on amazon and bananaphone.io.