Gooey Goodness: Grilled Cheese Fest coming to Kalamazoo

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Outlier Events is at it again.

The folks who brought us the Donut & Beer Festival, the Taco & Tequila Festival, the Michigan's Mac & Cheese Festival, and the Tots & Taps Festival are planning on celebrating the ultimate comfort foods - the grilled cheese sandwich.

Dozens of vendors will be on hand serving up their culinary creations featuring more flavors of cheese than you may know even existed at the Grilled Cheese Fest on Saturday, July 26 at Homer Stryker field.

One of the festival's most talked-about features is the World's Largest Bowl of Tomato Soup, a truly impressive sight and the perfect complement to all those grilled cheese sandwiches.

But the Grilled Cheese Fest isn't just about the food! The event is packed with entertainment and activities for all ages, including:

A Grilled Cheese Eating Contest for those with serious appetites.

A Dad Dance Crew providing some hilarious and heartwarming entertainment.

A dedicated Kids Zone with inflatables and yard games.

The chance for one lucky kid under 13 to be the Honorary Kid Judge, sampling and judging the best grilled cheese creations.

VIP tickets offer early admission and a festival gift, while all tickets include food and drink sampling tokens. More info here.

