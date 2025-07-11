Go Retro! The Mitten Vintage Market returns to Calder Plaza this weekend

The Mitten Vintage Market is a traveling vintage collective across the state of Michigan, with various local and small business owners stopping at various locations to network, sell, and of course, promote environmental sustainability at an affordable price point.

The group has already made one stop before this year, and the second of three summer Grand Rapids stops returns to Calder Plaza on Saturday, July 12 from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M.

This time, co-founder and co-owner of Second Vibess in Grand Rapids, Camille Steverson, visited the Morning Mix with Checked Out Vintage's owner, Josh Meza. Both discuss the success of the first event, as well as showcase what items their stores bring to The Mitten Vintage Market!

Visit mittenvintage.com to learn more.

