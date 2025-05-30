Discover your next thrifted find from The Mitten Vintage Market

Whether you are shopping secondhand for environmental reasons, economic reasons, or because you like the outfit's aesthetic, The Mitten Vintage Market is a traveling vintage collective in Michigan, traveling across the state by offering garments and accessories a second chance at life.

Local vendors will be a part of the Mitten Vintage Market at Calder Plaza on May 31, July 12, and August 16. These pop-up events will be from 12 P.M. to 6 P.M. and are free to attend.

Todd spoke with The Mitten Vintage Market owner Anthony Wis, The Monochrome Attic owner Allyson Carlton, and Shop the VTG owner Dylan Benefield on the variety of products shoppers can purchase at these events.

To apply as a vendor for future events and to check out upcoming visits from The Mitten Vintage Market, visit mittenvintage.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok