Go Orange Month: Students help spread the mission, message of Kids' Food Basket

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — It's Go Orange Month for Kids’ Food Basket; a time to share the mission and the message of the organization that's dedicated to providing nutritious meals, education and advocacy for children across west Michigan. A big part of that is student involvement.

Natalie Mouw is a senior at Forest Hills Eastern and started volunteering at Kids’ Food Basket years ago. She started getting more involved as a high school student as part of the Youth Action Board. Students from across Grand Rapids take the mission and message to their schools to encourage others to get involved. At any given time, there are 30-50 students from Forest Hills Eastern standing behind Kids’ Food Basket and what it does. From making posters, to spirit days, food collections, even a bake sale to raise money.

Kyle Szucs is the Community Development Specialist at Kids’ Food Basket. He started getting schools involved in the Go Orange campaign last year with 17 on board. This year there are more than 50. He says he loves being able to show students and the community that kids can make a difference.

Mouw says the partnership with Kids’ Food Basket makes sense. Students can directly impact other students by sharing their resources and time. Szucs says he’s excited to see them in action, watching young people create change and being a part of something bigger, and is looking forward to seeing how far these students go.

If you would like to learn more about Kids’ Food Basket, Go Orange Month, volunteer opportunities and more, head to kidsfoodbasket.org.