Get some good food on wheels at GR8 Food Truck Fridays

With the unofficial launch of summer in full swing, the food trucks are coming out and ready to feed all the hungry families enjoying Michigan summer during GR8 Food Truck Fridays.

About 15-20 food trucks show up each week, constantly rotating so there's something different each week.

New this year, attendees can get a stamp card. They will get a stamp for every time they attend the event, which then can be turned in for a chance to win prizes at the end of the season.

Trucks will be at Riverside Park every Friday now through September 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.

To learn more about which trucks will show up each week, follow them on Facebook.