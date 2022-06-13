Watch
Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum showcases Watergate anniversary

50-year anniversary of political scandal
What's new at the Gerald R Ford Museum
Posted at 11:07 AM, Jun 13, 2022
It is always entertaining and educational when you pay a visit to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library and Museum. But right now may be a prime time to visit as the works of Michaelangelo from the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel are on display until September.

Add to that, the 50 year anniversary of the Watergate political scandal that eventually led to Ford becoming the first unelected president of the United States.

Learn about both of those exhibits and more by watching the full video interview.

Morning News