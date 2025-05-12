Fueling Creativity: Discover Creative Mornings GR

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Grand Rapids is a vibrant hub for creative minds, and a fantastic way to connect and kickstart your inspiration is through CreativeMornings Grand Rapids (CMGR). This local chapter of the global CreativeMornings movement offers free monthly breakfast events centered around a specific theme. Each event features a 20-minute talk by a local creative, providing insights, sparking ideas, and fostering connections among attendees.

CreativeMornings believes that everyone is creative and welcomes individuals from all backgrounds and disciplines. These gatherings are more than just talks; they are opportunities to network with fellow creatives, share ideas, and become part of a supportive and inspiring community right here in Grand Rapids. The events typically take place once a month, often towards the end of the month, with the location and speaker changing to keep things fresh and engaging.

Learn more about them and don't miss out on the next morning meet up! You can follow them on social media here: CreativeMornings/Grand Rapids Facebook Page.

