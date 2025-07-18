Frozen Fitness? Michigan-made Protein Pints now selling nationwide

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

When looking for treats that satisfy cravings without derailing health goals, many have found themselves at a crossroads. Taste or toned? It was hard to get both. Enter Paul Reiss, a Michigan-based entrepreneur who has masterfully blended indulgence with nutrition, creating Protein Pints – an ice cream designed to fuel the body while delighting the taste buds.

Like many, Reiss struggled to find snacks that were both delicious and beneficial. "I wanted something that tasted like real ice cream but wouldn't derail my progress," Reiss explains. Frustrated by the limited options, he took matters into his own hands, transforming his parents' Hudsonville, Michigan kitchen into a laboratory for healthier frozen desserts. Through tireless experimentation, Reiss perfected a formula that delivered on both taste and nutritional value, laying the foundation for Protein Pints.

Each pint is packed with a substantial amount of protein (up to30 grams!), making it an excellent choice for muscle recovery. Reiss has also focused on significantly reducing sugar and calorie content compared to traditional ice creams, offering a guilt-free indulgence. Furthermore, Protein Pints prioritizes high-quality, natural ingredients, steering clear of artificial sweeteners and unnecessary additives often found in "diet" foods. The result is a smooth, creamy texture and authentic flavors that rival conventional ice cream, defying the common perception that healthy alternatives must compromise on taste.

We spoke with Reiss to learn more about his recent expansion into over 8,000 stores nationwide! Celebrate with them and try a pint today. You can get more info at ProteinPints.com.

