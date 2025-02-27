From Tragedy to Hope: Be Better Offers Mental Health Support

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Ian Miskelley, a promising young athlete, tragically lost his battle with mental illness. His story, however, has become a source of inspiration and a catalyst for change. Ian's unwavering support for others, even in the face of his own struggles, is the foundation upon which Be Better; is built.

The organization's mission is to walk alongside those affected by mental illness, offering support, education, and guidance. They provide consultations, workshops, and resources to help individuals and families navigate the complexities of mental health care. It also focuses on raising awareness and reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness, creating a community where people feel safe to seek help and support.

We spoke with Ian's father Steve to learn firsthand about the challenges they faced and how his organization is helping other young athletes like Dallas. Watch our interview to learn more.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok