From Battlefield to Bookshelf: Local Veteran and author Eric Hook's "Denithor: The Librarian."

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

For local author and U.S. military veteran Eric Hook, writing isn't just a passion—it became a pathway to healing. After deploying to Afghanistan with the Marine Corps and later retiring from military service, Hook found himself battling severe post-deployment insomnia. His journey to find a solution, and the purpose he discovered along the way, is as compelling as the fantasy world he created in his debut novel, "Denithor the Librarian."

Using his writing as a way to battle his insomnia, it started as a tool to quiet his mind. But it soon blossomed into a new mission.

The source of the material? Hook was convinced by his son to join a game of Dungeons & Dragons. Thus, the inspiration for "Denithor" was born. The influence of family runs deep in the project, with Hook's son lending his artistic talent to create the book's cover art.

Now, Hook hopes his story can inspire others. When asked what he would say to fellow veterans struggling with their own mental health, his message is one of action and openness.

"Get outside of your comfort zone!" he urged. "Veterans, men in particular, have a habit of shutting in and isolating themselves when they have problems. Try new things, have an open mind to those new things, and be ready to let any of them be a part of your journey to strong mental and physical health, along with family, friends, and therapy."

The book is available now. To purchase a copy and to learn more about Eric Hook, you can visit his official website at erichookauthor.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok