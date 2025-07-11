Friday's Friend: Meet Charlie!

Friday's Friend: Charlie!

Charlie is a six year old female rabbit looking for her forever home! This curious sweetheart is both independent and affectionate! Most of her days are spent hopping around her space, lounging in comfy hides, and enjoying head and back pets. Charlie has not lived with cats, dogs, or children, so a calm home and a child meeting are recommended. However, she has previously lived with another rabbit well.

Hop to it! Proper rabbit housing and care is advised when you choose to foster or adopt a rabbit!

HSWM's Small Animal & Feline Behavior Coordinator, Nisa Dolin, joined the Morning Mix alongside Director of Development & Marketing Winni Walsh to share more about rabbit care!

Rabbits require more space for play, enrichment, and activities. Their living area can be a dedicated room, or a pen or space that is four times the size of the animal.

Essentials include a cushioned flooring, food and water bowls, litter box, hay, hiding spot, and toys. Regular playtime with stimulating toys is crucial for physical and mental well-being!

Empty the Shelters!

The Humane Society of West Michigan is participating in Empty The Shelters, a reduced adoption fee event made possible by the BISSEL Pet Foundation.

From now through July 12, adoption fees are reduced to just $70 for dogs six months and older, and $25 for cats and small animals six months and older.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok