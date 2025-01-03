Friday's Friend: Lou

Lou is a sweet cat who came in as a stray. His New Year's resolution? Never be homeless again! He's up for adoption right now!

Blanket Bonanza!

The shelter is currently running VERY low on blankets for our animals habitats. Clean, used blankets are always acceptable donations or you can even get crafty and make some no-sew blankets to bring in. Any and all are welcome as the need is great!

No Cars to Chase ;)

The roads will be clear for this year's Riverbank Run and the West Michigan Humane Society has a group of road warriors running. Want to join them? Learn more and show support for the shelter one step at a time!

Can't Adopt?

You can still support the mission by sponsoring an animal! Sponsorship is $50 for a dog, $35 for a cat, and $20 for a rabbit, mouse, guinea pig, or other small animals, or for $100, have the opportunity to sponsor one of each type of animal! To sponsor an animal, visit https://app.giveffect.com/.../35368-2024-stocking-sponsors.

