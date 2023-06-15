Friday's Friend: Jackson

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — Meet Jackson, a sweet 2-month old lab puppy who is a lover! He's got siblings available for adoption too, along with lots of other kittens, puppies and older pets. The Hot Dogs & Cool Cats Adoption special is happening now through Sunday, June 18, all adoptions are $50 off.

Help the Humane Society of West Michigan celebrate its 140th birthday! The party is on Sunday, June 25 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm. Tickets are $5 and you're welcome to bring a present to the shelter as well! Buy tickets or make a donation here.

Another great way to support the HSWM, the Sundance Pup Patio Party. It's at the Sundance Bar and Grill on Tuesday, June 20, from 4:00-7:00 pm. Dogs are welcome on their patio - and the restaurant even has a menu just for them! There will also be special cocktails featuring Tito's Handmade Vodka with a portion of all sales benefitting the HSWM.

You can always learn more about adoptable pets and events at hswestmi.org.

