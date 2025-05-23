Friday's Friend: Helena

Meet Helena! This affectionate sweetheart is seven months old and has so much love to give!

Rescue for Heroes Free Adoption Day!

HSWM is excited to offer a free adoption day for veterans, active military members, first responders, and their families. On May 31 from 11 A.M. to 4 P.M., adoption fees for all dogs & cats six months and older, plus all small animals, will be waived. This offer extends to individuals in the following categories:



Veterans

Active Military

Fire Department Staff

EMT's

Nurses

Nursing Assistants and Medical Assistants

Other first responders

And their immediate family!

Adopters eligible for this promotion will also receive a goodie bag with items for their new furry family member!

Group Volunteer Opportunities

Looking for a way to get your company or community organization more involved? Check out HSWM'S group volunteer opportunities!

Groups can expect a tour of their shelter facility, a one-and-a-half-hour service project, and 30 minutes of animal playtime to provide enrichment and socialization for shelter pets in need. Group volunteers are asked to make a monetary donation or supply donation from HSWM's wish list to coincide with their volunteer timeframe.

All volunteers are required to be 18 years of age or older. For more information, visit hswestmi.org/group-volunteer.

For more information, visit hswestmi.org

