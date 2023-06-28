Four seasons of festivals await you in Frankenmuth

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Those who think a visit to Frankemuth is only for Christmas shopping or a good chicken dinner are selling themselves short. The city offers festivals and events all year long! Their "Four Seasons of Festivals" include everything from 80s themes to dog Olympics to hot air balloons in addition to their well-known Bavarian Festival and Octoberfest events. And that's just the start!

Todd took a trip to that side of the state to get a closer look and learn more. Watch the video for details and then head over to www.frankemuth.orgto learn more about Michigan's Little Bavaria.