Fostering Family with Samaritas: Meet the Jordans

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

May is National Foster Care Month and while we could write a long story about the good work that Samaritas does in West Michigan, it might be better to just hear it from a family who is living it.

Brad and Annmarie Jordan decided to become foster parents and even ended up adopting! The whole family came in to talk more about what it's really like being a foster parent. Watch the video to see the full interview.

It's just one of the many ways Samaritas makes living in West Michigan better for everyone. Beyond their dedicated foster care and adoption programs, Samaritasoffers a wide range of services aimed at strengthening individuals, families, and communities across Michigan like refugee resettlement, disability support, senior living, and more.

