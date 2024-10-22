Watch Now
Follow the adventures of a misbehaving kitty in a new picture book, "I QUIT"

There's a new book out that will improve the mood of anyone who's having a bad day. The book is recommended for preschoolers, but for anyone who's ever felt like saying "I quit," then this book by the same name will hit home for the grownups too.

Author Kristen Tracy was inspired by this exact sentiment and wrote a book titled "I Quit." Illustrated by Federico Fabiani, the book is a relatable story about a misbehaving kitty who's had enough of following the rules, so she says "I quit" and runs away from home. However, Kitty's adventures outside the house make her realize she's had it good all along, and tries to find her way home.

"I Quit" is available now for purchase. Learn more at kristentracy.com.

