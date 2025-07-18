Florence Ann Romano's "Build Your Village" Offers a Roadmap to Connection

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

We've all heard the phrase "it takes a village," but what if you don't have one? While technology connects us we feel more isolated than ever. Where do you get a "village?"

It's just one of the questions addressed in author Florence Ann Roman's book "Build Your Village: A Guide to Finding Joy and Community in Every Stage of Life."

The idea of a village isn't relegated exclusively to raising children. Romano's book demystifies the concept of a "village" by introducing six distinct archetypes of individuals essential for a functional support network in all stages of life. While the book encourages readers to discover these roles for themselves through quizzes and "gut-check" questions, the underlying message is clear: a balanced village includes a diverse array of support. These villagers contribute to a holistic support system that can uplift, challenge, and nurture individuals, from youth to older age.

The book directly addresses social isolation and guides readers through quizzes and "gut-checks" to help evaluate current relationships and find where support is needed.

