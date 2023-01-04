Find success by making S.M.A.R.T.I.E resolutions in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mi. — So many of us start out the new year with hope, dreams and goals that often have faded by February. But whether you hope to find health, wealth or happiness, there is a better way to make those resolutions stick this year.

Grace Derocha is a registered dietician, diabetes educator and National Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics. She helps people reach their goals all year long, and says the key is to be S.M.A.R.T.I.E. in 2023.

Here's a breakdown of how to tailor your goals to make them achievable:

S - Specific (or Significant) Don't be too broad in what you hope to do.

M - Measurable (or Meaningful) Make sure you can see what progress you've made and keep those goals close to your heart.

A - Attainable (or Action-Oriented) Don't set goals that you can't possibly reach, and make sure you break down how you hope to get there.

R - Relevant (or Rewarding) Make sure what you're doing is putting you closer to what you hope to accomplish and when you get there, you can feel good about it.

T - Time-Bound (or Trackable) Set a realistic timeline to help you understand how far you've come and where you need to go.

I - Immediate (Able to start today or very soon)

E - Enjoyable and Exciting (potentially Everlasting) When setting those goals, make them fun, reward yourself and find ways to entice yourself to keep going, that's when those habits will stick.

Good luck on all of your goals and dreams in 2023!