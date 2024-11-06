Farrand Hall bringing world-class chefs and culinary experience to Southwest Michigan

COLON, Mich. — Colon Township in St. Joseph County might very well be considered the "middle of nowhere." But that is exactly what partners James Gray and Jacob Hagan were looking for in 2017, when trying to find their escape from Chicago.

Their guidelines: houses built before 1900, with at least 10 acres and four bedrooms. That led them to Farrand Hall. The stately manor is 170 years old and comes with a lifetime of projects, but also lots of character, plenty of stories and a tight-knit community.

After they moved in, neighbors kept stopping by to meet the guys and learn more about their story. Jacob and James welcomed them with open arms and alfresco dinners on the farm.

Fast forward to today, those dinners are now on another level. With two new outbuildings, Jacob and James can now host up to 80 people inside year-round. The legendary meals draw chefs from around the Midwest and beyond for curated dinners and unparalleled experiences. James' background is in the restaurant industry, Jacob loves decor and together they have created something very special.

While dinners are still outside when the weather cooperates, the new buildings allow Farrand Hall to continue to play host to diners who often drive 2-3 hours or more for a seat at the table.

The guys are quick to credit their team, some of whom have been there since day one. And certainly everyone here is looking forward to what's next. The lineup for the 2025 Guest Chef Series is coming out on November 13 - expect 8 Michelin Star chefs from as far away as San Francisco and New York, plus a dozen James Beard nominated or winning chefs. They are the best of the best, and while people come for the food, the real star here is the experience. James and Jacob say they created this as a space for people to get together, and to commune over food and drink in a unique setting. They hope every guest walks away feeling a restored sense of humanity, during a time when many are feeling farther apart.

Farrand Hall is now opening a bakery in downtown Colon.

To see more of what they do, and learn about next season's lineup, make sure to follow Farrand Hall on Instagram.