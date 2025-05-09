Fantasy-Romance author Monica Amore releases second novel "Last Ride of the Umbra Fae"

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Emerging author Monica Amore returns with her second romantasy novel, "Last Ride of the Umbra Fae," a unique blend of fantasy and western adventure. Readers can expect a world where morally complex characters navigate a landscape brimming with danger, desire, and darkness.

Her first novel, "A Flame Under the Moon," established Monica Amore as a noteworthy author in the broader romantasy genre with her engaging storytelling and focus on complex characters and intense relationships. It

leans more into traditional fantasy elements featuring magic and mythical creatures.

Taking those elements and blending in classic western tropes and landscapes offers a fresh take and and original reading experience. You can learn more about her and find her books at her website.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok